Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has four doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .249.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 137th in slugging.
- In 31 of 58 games this season (53.4%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (19.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.9%).
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (20 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.226
|.349
|OBP
|.345
|.396
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|6
|18/9
|K/BB
|13/16
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.