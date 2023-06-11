After hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has four doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .249.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 137th in slugging.

In 31 of 58 games this season (53.4%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (19.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.9%).

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (20 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .271 AVG .226 .349 OBP .345 .396 SLG .333 6 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 6 18/9 K/BB 13/16 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings