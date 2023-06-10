The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .207 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 31 of 59 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.0%).
  • He has homered in five games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 30.5% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.8%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 31
.267 AVG .148
.336 OBP .256
.467 SLG .259
13 XBH 6
4 HR 3
18 RBI 9
25/10 K/BB 32/14
4 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Abbott (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
