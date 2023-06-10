Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .481. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 39 of 62 games this year (62.9%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.4% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 62 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.275
|AVG
|.285
|.413
|OBP
|.349
|.500
|SLG
|.467
|13
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|30/22
|K/BB
|29/14
|5
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Abbott (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second this season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
