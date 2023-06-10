On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .272.
  • Arenado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
  • Arenado has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.5% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.3% of his games this season, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 24 of 61 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 32
.298 AVG .248
.347 OBP .294
.474 SLG .464
10 XBH 12
5 HR 7
20 RBI 23
23/9 K/BB 26/8
1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Reds will look to Abbott (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
