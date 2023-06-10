In the final of the French Open in Paris, France today, Karolina Muchova (No. 43 in world) will clash with Iga Swiatek (No. 1). The match will be streaming live.

French Open Information

Finals Date: June 10

Watch the French Open Today - June 10

Match Round Match Time Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Final 9:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Muchova

Swiatek is 27-5 on the year, with two tournament victories.

Muchova has put up a 17-7 record on the year in seven tournaments, failing to capture any tournament victories.

Swiatek has played 16.1 games per match in her 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).

Swiatek has played 14 matches on clay so far this year, and 18.3 games per match.

Swiatek has won 82.6% of her service games so far this year, and 51% of her return games.

This year, Muchova has played 24 total matches (across all court types), with a 57.3% game winning percentage. She averages 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

On clay, Muchova has played six matches (averaging 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set).

Muchova is 181-for-246 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 73.6%) and 95-for-248 in return games (38.3%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

