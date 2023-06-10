Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on June 10.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Cardinals have a record of 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 35 times and won 15, or 42.9%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 6-9 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 297.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|W 1-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
