Andrew Knizner returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati RedsJune 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 4 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .232 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.

In 18.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (29.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .219 AVG .240 .242 OBP .269 .469 SLG .480 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 7 RBI 5 9/1 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings