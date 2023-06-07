Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .242 with five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- DeJong has recorded a hit in 19 of 36 games this year (52.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (22.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in five of them (13.9%).
- In 15 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|24
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
