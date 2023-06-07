Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 7 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 51 hits, batting .268 this season with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has driven in a run in 23 games this year (41.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (67.7%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (38.7%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (19.4%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.