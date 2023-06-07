Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (40-20) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 7.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-6-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.7 runs per game (289 total).

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule