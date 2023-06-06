The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .259.

Edman has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (12 of 57), with two or more RBI four times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 29 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.7%)

