Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 51 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .274 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- In 69.1% of his games this season (38 of 55), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.8%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Gorman has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), with two or more RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (70.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (40.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.06, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
