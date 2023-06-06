Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado -- batting .235 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 67.2% of his 58 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 17.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (37.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (33.3%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.06, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
