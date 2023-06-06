On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .241 with four doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.1%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 18.5% of his games this season, Donovan has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 29 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (48.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings