Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 146 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .210 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- In 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (39.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (28.6%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Perez (6-1) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
