Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Paul Goldschmidt (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 36.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), with two or more RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (48.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (71.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (38.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (29.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.541 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
