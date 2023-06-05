Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (38-20) and Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, June 5 at Globe Life Field. The matchup will start at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds. Texas is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (2-1, 6.15 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 22 (68.8%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 17-6 (winning 73.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rangers went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+115) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +325 - 2nd

