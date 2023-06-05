Cardinals vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (38-20) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 5.
The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (6-1, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright (2-1, 6.15 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Cardinals were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals have fallen short of covering the runline in the six of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.
- The Cardinals have come away with nine wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (282 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|Royals
|L 7-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Josh Staumont
|May 30
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Zack Greinke
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Roansy Contreras
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs TBA
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
