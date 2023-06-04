Willson Contreras -- .056 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .210 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 29 of 55 games this year (52.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.6%).

In 7.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this year (17 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 55 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 28 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (39.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (28.6%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings