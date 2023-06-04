Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- .056 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .210 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 29 of 55 games this year (52.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.6%).
- In 7.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this year (17 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 55 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (39.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (28.6%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (4-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 59th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
