On Sunday, Paul DeJong (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .246 with five doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 18 of 33 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (27.3%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (24.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

DeJong has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (45.5%), including four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 21 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings