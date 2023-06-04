Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 50 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .276 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- In 37 of 53 games this season (69.8%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.4% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (37.7%), including four games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.1%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (39.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (21.4%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
