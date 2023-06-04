Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27) at PNC Park on Sunday, June 4, with a start time of 11:35 AM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-150). A 9-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (4-5, 4.91 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 33 times and won 14, or 42.4%, of those games.

The Cardinals have an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 60% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

