On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 17th in slugging.
  • In 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 10.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 48.2% of his games this season (27 of 56), with two or more runs nine times (16.1%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.348 AVG .269
.451 OBP .329
.667 SLG .436
12 XBH 9
5 HR 2
10 RBI 10
17/11 K/BB 14/7
3 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 29
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (37.9%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (51.7%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (31.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 54 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
