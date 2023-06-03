Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 17th in slugging.
- In 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48.2% of his games this season (27 of 56), with two or more runs nine times (16.1%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (37.9%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (51.7%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (31.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 54 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
