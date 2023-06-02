Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Edman has recorded a hit in 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Edman has had an RBI in 12 games this year (22.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (35.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 25 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings