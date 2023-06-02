Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .234 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 25.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (48.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|19
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up just one hit.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.