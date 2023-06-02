Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .234 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 25.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.0% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (48.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
12 GP 19
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up just one hit.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
