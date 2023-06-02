Friday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) at PNC Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last four games with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover each time.

This season, the Cardinals have won 14 out of the 31 games, or 45.2%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis is 9-14 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored 273 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule