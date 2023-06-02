On Friday, Brendan Donovan (.552 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .253.

Donovan has recorded a hit in 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.0% of his games this year, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings