Player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (5-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.38), 15th in WHIP (1.042), and 26th in K/9 (9.6).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2 at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has put up 49 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He has a slash line of .278/.392/.580 so far this season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 52 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .245/.337/.387 slash line so far this year.

Bregman brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has collected 57 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .269/.345/.538 slash line on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 at White Sox May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 31 RBI.

He has a .278/.369/.522 slash line so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

