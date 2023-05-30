After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Oscar Mercado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Mercado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

Mercado is batting .333 with three doubles and a walk.

Mercado has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Mercado has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings