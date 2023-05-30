The St. Louis Cardinals, including Juan Yepez (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

Yepez has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .243.

Yepez has picked up a hit in eight games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .400 .222 OBP .455 .222 SLG .700 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings