On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .247 with four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 27 of 49 games this year (55.1%) Donovan has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.4% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

