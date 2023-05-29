On Monday, Willson Contreras (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Staumont. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .215 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this season (27 of 51), with at least two hits 13 times (25.5%).
  • In 5.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.4% of his games this year, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 26
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Staumont gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .213 against him this season. He has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.