Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Willson Contreras (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Staumont. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .215 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this season (27 of 51), with at least two hits 13 times (25.5%).
- In 5.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (38.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .213 against him this season. He has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 appearances.
