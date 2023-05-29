Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Tommy Edman (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Staumont. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%) Edman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 29-year-old righty has 18 appearances in relief this season.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .213 against him.
