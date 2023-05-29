After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Josh Staumont) at 2:15 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 47 hits, batting .281 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 35 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (22.4%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gorman has had an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 26
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.8%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Staumont starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 18 times this season.
  • Over his 18 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .213 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.