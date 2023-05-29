After going -for- in his last game, Drew VerHagen and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Josh Staumont) at 2:15 PM ET on Monday.

Drew VerHagen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Drew VerHagen At The Plate

  • VerHagen has while hitting .000.
  • VerHagen has no hits in 24 games this year.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.
  • VerHagen has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Drew VerHagen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
13 GP 11
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief 18 times this season.
  • In his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .213 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
