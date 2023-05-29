The St. Louis Cardinals versus Kansas City Royals game on Monday at 2:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Paul Goldschmidt and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +165 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV: BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cardinals -200 +165 10 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.
    • For four straight games, St. Louis and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.4 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cardinals are 13-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 44.8% of those games).
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, St. Louis has a record of 2-2 (50%).
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 66.7% chance to win.
  • In the 54 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-25-1).
  • The Cardinals have played four games with a set run line without covering the spread (0-4-0).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
11-15 13-16 11-8 13-22 17-23 7-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.