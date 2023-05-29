Monday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) taking on the Kansas City Royals (16-38) at 2:15 PM (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Cardinals, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (2-0) for the Cardinals and Josh Staumont for the Royals.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

This season, the Cardinals have won 13 out of the 29 games, or 44.8%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -208 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 271 total runs this season.

The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule