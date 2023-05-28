Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .275 with seven doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 104th in slugging.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 40 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.5% of them.

In four games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 16 games this year (40.0%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.

In 45.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .351 AVG .239 .510 OBP .364 .459 SLG .391 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 10/12 K/BB 12/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 22 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

