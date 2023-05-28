Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 73 total home runs.

St. Louis' .432 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (268 total runs).

The Cardinals' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.436).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Montgomery has collected five quality starts this season.

Montgomery has put up eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Wil Crowe

