Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) and the Boston Red Sox (27-24) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Whitlock (1-2, 6.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 8-4, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 269.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Diamondbacks' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (259 total).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Padres
|L 7-0
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
|May 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-0
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|-
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|-
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
|June 2
|Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Roansy Contreras
|May 22
|@ Phillies
|W 6-3
|Tommy Henry vs Zack Wheeler
|May 23
|@ Phillies
|W 4-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Matt Strahm
|May 24
|@ Phillies
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Ranger Suárez
|May 26
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chris Sale
|May 27
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Davies vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 30
|Rockies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Kyle Freeland
|May 31
|Rockies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Connor Seabold
|June 1
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chase Anderson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.