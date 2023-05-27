On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is hitting .260 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (34 of 50), with more than one hit 14 times (28.0%).
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (18.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arenado has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.247 AVG .217
.301 OBP .267
.325 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 10
17/6 K/BB 16/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 24
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
