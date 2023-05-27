The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong take the field at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

St. Louis is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 266 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.445 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Flaherty has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore -

