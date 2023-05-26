Paul DeJong -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .281 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (30.8%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season (34.6%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 57.7% of his games this year (15 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 16 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings