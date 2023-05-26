Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Guardians on May 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Progressive Field on Friday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .292/.401/.516 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 46 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .297/.389/.613 so far this season.
- Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his 15-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- In 10 starts this season, Bieber has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 6.4 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 21
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|4.2
|12
|6
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|8.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .266/.348/.462 slash line so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 27 walks and 14 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.342/.339 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
