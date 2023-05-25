The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play Thursday for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the series. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this decisive matchup, with -115 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-105).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Thursday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)

Stars (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.1)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in games that have required overtime.

In the 32 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-6-15 record (good for 37 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 62 times, and are 46-8-8 in those games (to record 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 38 points after finishing 15-6-8.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 33-13-8 (74 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 40 times, and went 18-12-10 (46 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 51-22-9 this season and are 16-9-25 in overtime games.

Vegas has earned 53 points (24-8-5) in its 37 games decided by one goal.

Across the 13 games this season the Golden Knights finished with only one goal, they have earned four points.

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 62 games, earning 116 points from those contests.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 45 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

