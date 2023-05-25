Nolan Gorman and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 45 hits, batting .296 this season with 22 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Gorman will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • In 73.3% of his 45 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (24.4%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 42.2% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 22
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
