Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .272.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.

In 59.5% of his games this season (22 of 37), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (40.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (13.5%).

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), with two or more runs four times (10.8%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .351 AVG .239 .510 OBP .364 .459 SLG .391 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 10/12 K/BB 12/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 19 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (47.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings