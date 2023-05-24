Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.7%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (30.6%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
