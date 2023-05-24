Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Paul DeJong (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .291.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (32.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (32.0%, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish).
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with two or more RBI five times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 60.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Lively (1-2) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
