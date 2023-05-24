On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.298 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .267 with six doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.9% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.

He has scored in 15 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .351 AVG .239 .510 OBP .364 .459 SLG .391 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 10/12 K/BB 12/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 18 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

